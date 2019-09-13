Nalini meets husband in Vellore prison

S. Nalini, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, met her husband Murugan in the Vellore Central Prison on Friday. This is the second time the couple have met in the prison premises during her parole period.

Earlier, she applied to the Superintendent of Police, Vellore seeking permission to meet him.

On Tuesday, an appeal filed before the Madras High Court for granting her an extension of parole by three weeks was rejected by the Madras High Court.

Amid tight security

She was taken to the Sathuvachari police station amid tight security in the morning from the house she was residing, at Rangapuram, and her signature was obtained.

Later she was escorted to a police vehicle and was taken straight to the Central Prison located at Thorapadi in Vellore. She spent an hour inside the prison to discuss various issues including their daughter’s marriage, sources said. Nalini, who has spent 28 years in prison for her role in the assassination, was granted a month’s parole on July 25 to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

Extension rejected

After granting a month’s extension of parole in August, the High Court rejected her second plea for an extension.