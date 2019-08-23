Nalini gets 3 weeks’ extra leave

The Madras High Court on Thursday extended by three weeks a month-long ordinary leave granted to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini, 52, for making arrangements to perform the marriage of her daughter, a citizen of the United Kingdom, residing along with the latter’s paternal uncle in London.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar granted the relief after accepting the submissions made by her counsel M. Radhakrishnan and P. Pugalenthi, that the life convict could not arrange for her daughter’s marriage within a month’s period, which was due to expire on August 25, and therefore had pleaded for an extension. It was on July 5 this year, that the same Division Bench had granted her parole for a month, though she had actually urged the court to let her be out of the prison for a period of six months.

Argued in person

The convict had then argued her plea in person, after being brought to the court under tight security.

Accepting her plea, the judges took judicial notice of a recommendation made by the State Cabinet on September 9 last year to the Governor, to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The judges also directed the State government to bear the expenses of providing escort to her during the period of leave, since she expressed difficulty in paying the charges.