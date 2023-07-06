Nalini, former convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, files plea at Madras High Court for release of husband Murugan from refugee camp

July 06, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday, July 6, 2023 ordered notices, returnable in six weeks, to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Chennai, the Public Secretary and the Tiruchi Collector on a writ petition filed by a former convict in the PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, S. Nalini, who wants her husband and co-convict, Murugan alias Sriharan, to be released from a Sri Lankan refugee camp in Tiruchi, so that they can join their daughter in London.

Justice N. Seshasayee told the petitioner’s counsel M. Radhakrishnan that he would be able to take a decision on the plea, seeking a direction to the FRRO to consider a representation made by her on May 20, only after the officer filed a detailed counter affidavit. The judge made it clear that he was neither allowing nor dismissing the writ petition at present, but was only inclined to give an opportunity of hearing to the FRRO before taking a call.

In an affidavit, filed through her counsel on record P. Pugalenthi, the petitioner said, the Supreme Court had, on November 11, 2022, ordered her release and that of her husband after 31 years of incarceration in the assassination case. However, since her husband was a Sri Lankan national, the FRRO passed an order on November 11, 2022 to detain her husband at a refugee camp for Sri Lankans in Tiruchi until he was deported to his home country.

Pointing out that many Sri Lankan refugees had been allowed to seek asylum in foreign countries, the petitioner said, she and her husband now want to join their daughter who was residing in the United Kingdom. Since the petitioner’s husband had to approach the Sri Lankan Embassy in connection with his passport, she had given a representation to the FRRO to let him out of the special camp so that he could complete the formalities.