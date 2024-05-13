ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam MP and veteran CPI leader, M. Selvaraj, no more

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:11 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:32 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The 67-year-old four-time MP died at a private hospital in Chennai where he had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney ailments; CM M.K. Stalin has offered condolences to his family and party

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran Communist Party of India leader and Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP M. Selvaraj, died on Monday, May 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India’s Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Nagapattinam, M. Selvaraj, 67, died early on Monday, May 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraj had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney related problems at a private hospital in Chennai.

Born in 1957 in Kappaludaiyan village, Needamangalam Town Panchayat that falls under Tiruvarur district now, Selvaraj joined the Communist movement at an early age. He held several key positions in the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the student and youth wings of CPI. Starting as a local committee member in the party from Needamangalam, Selvaraj rose up the ranks to become the district secretary of Nagapattinam and a national council member of the CPI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraj first won the Lok Sabha elections from the Nagapattinam constituency in 1989 and followed this up with victories in 1996, 1998 and 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Selvaraj is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters. His body has been sent from Chennai to Nagapattinam.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a message, offered his condolences to Selvaraj’s family and to members of the CPI. Mr. Stalin said the late MP had undertaken several protests for the rights of the people and for farmers of the Delta region and had also been instrumental in the demand for new railway projects. Selvaraj, Mr. Stalin said, held him in special affection since they were both from the Delta region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US