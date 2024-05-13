Nagapattinam MP and veteran CPI leader, M. Selvaraj, no more

The Communist Party of India’s Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Nagapattinam, M. Selvaraj, 67, died early on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Selvaraj had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney related problems at a private hospital in Chennai.

Born in 1957 in Kappaludaiyan village, Needamangalam Town Panchayat that falls under Tiruvarur district now, Selvaraj joined the Communist movement at an early age. He held several key positions in the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the student and youth wings of CPI. Starting as a local committee member in the party from Needamangalam, Selvaraj rose up the ranks to become the district secretary of Nagapattinam and a national council member of the CPI.

Selvaraj first won the Lok Sabha elections from the Nagapattinam constituency in 1989 and followed this up with victories in 1996, 1998 and 2019.

Selvaraj is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters. His body has been sent from Chennai to Nagapattinam.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a message, offered his condolences to Selvaraj’s family and to members of the CPI. Mr. Stalin said the late MP had undertaken several protests for the rights of the people and for farmers of the Delta region and had also been instrumental in the demand for new railway projects. Selvaraj, Mr. Stalin said, held him in special affection since they were both from the Delta region.