Nagapattinam MP and veteran CPI leader, M. Selvaraj, dies

The Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Lok Sabha Member from Nagapattinam, M. Selvaraj, 67, died early on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Selvaraj had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney-related problems at a private hospital in Chennai.

Born in 1957 in Kappaludaiyan village, Needamangalam town panchayat, which falls under Tiruvarur district now, Selvaraj joined the Communist movement at an early age. He held several key positions in the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the student and youth wings of the CPI respectively.

Starting as a local committee member of the party from Needamangalam, Selvaraj rose up the ranks to become the district secretary of Nagapattinam and a national council member of the CPI. He first won the Lok Sabha election from the Nagapattinam constituency in 1989 and followed this up with victories in 1996, 1998, and 2019.

Selvaraj is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters. His mortal remains were later taken to Nagapattinam from Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a message, offered his condolences to Selvaraj’s family and to members of the CPI. Mr. Stalin said the late MP had undertaken several protests for the rights of the people and for farmers of the delta region and been instrumental in the demand for new railway projects. Selvaraj, Mr. Stalin said, held him in special affection as they were both from the delta region.

Later in the evening, D. Raja, CPI general secretary, and K. Narayanan, national secretary, R. Mutharasan, State secretary, and other office-bearers and cadre of the party paid their respects to Selvaraj in Nagapattinam. The funeral and a condolence meeting will be held on Tuesday.

