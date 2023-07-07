ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam fisherman’s daughter wins 14 gold medals in B.F.Sc. at fisheries university

July 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI 

She joined the university under the fishermen quota and finished with a CGPA of 90%; she has joined the M.FSc. programme in the Central Institute of Fisheries Education after clearing the entrance examintion

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi giving away degree certificate to J. Iswaraya, from Nagapattinam, who won 14 gold medals in B.F.Sc., at Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University convocation in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

J. Iswarya, daughter of a fisherman in Nagapattinam, bagged 14 medals in Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) in the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University. She received the medals and citations from R.N. Ravi, Governor-Chancellor of the university, at the convocation on Friday.

Ms. Iswarya finished her course with a CGPA of 90%. “I studied under the fishermen quota and was sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board,” she said. 

Her elder sister, who completed Integrated M.Sc. Life Science from the Central University of Tiruvarur, is preparing for national competitive examinations.

Ms. Iswarya has been admitted to M.F. Sc. programme in the Central Institute of Fisheries Education, an institution under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Mumbai. “I joined M.F. Sc. Fisheries Resource Management. I qualified through an entrance exam and we get a monthly stipend of ₹12,000 for the two-year course,” she said.  

She studied in an aided school in Nagapattinam.

