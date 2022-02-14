Nagaland requests Tamil Nadu for land

The northeastern State wants to build a Nagaland House in Chennai and Vellore

Special Correspondent

CHENNAI

The Nagaland government has requested Tamil Nadu for land in Chennai and Vellore for constructing a Nagaland House. Nagaland’s PWD Minister Tongpang Ozukum called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat here on Monday and made the request.

An informed source said the request highlighted the increasing number of Nagaland people living in or visiting Tamil Nadu. “Besides Chennai, where people from Nagaland are either pursuing studies or working in commercial establishments, several others from that State are visiting Vellore for treatment at Christian Medical College Hospital,” an official said.

States such as Assam and Odisha and Union Territories like Puducherry have government guesthouses in Chennai.

Special Secretary in Nagaland’s Home Department S.R. Saravanan, K. Thavaseelan, an IAS officer posted in Nagaland, and senior officials accompanied Mr. Ozukum.