Nagaland Governor condemns DMK functionary’s ‘dog meat eaters’ remarks

Days after DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi referred to people from Nagaland as “those eating dog meat”, Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on Monday condemned his remarks and appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore them, as they did not reflect the real voice of the Tamil people.

In a statement, Mr. Ganesan, a former BJP leader who hails from Tamil Nadu, said he was deeply disturbed and saddened by the derogatory comments. “This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture,” he said in a statement posted on the digital platform X.

Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, and every tribal group from the State brings its unique culture and tradition to India’s vibrant tapestry, Mr. Ganesan said. To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on the dietary preference of a few was not only disrespectful but also amounted to the distortion of its identity, he said.

“We must remember that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one’s character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences. A person’s culture, ethics, and contribution to society characterize them, and not what is on their plate,” Mr. Ganesan said.

He also underlined that the Nagas were dignified and cultured people deeply committed to their rich cultural heritage and Mr. Bharathi’s statement was an unfortunate generalisation that belittled an entire community on the basis of food habits. “It is important to note that the Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding and similarly Nagas have been studying and working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity.”

The communal harmony that had been existing between the Tamils and the Nagas either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu was a testament to the immense respect both the communities have for each other’s tradition, he said.

As for Mr. Bharathi’s comments that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was chased out of Nagaland during his tenure there, Mr. Ganesan said, “Most Nagas I have met and interacted with have expressed their admiration and respect for him. As the Governor of Nagaland, I condemn these remarks and call upon everyone to discourage such behaviour, promote mutual respect, and strengthen our unity.”