Nadda to replace Amit Shah at Thuglak event

CHENNAI

07 January 2021 01:31 IST

The Tamil magazine’s event will be held on Jan. 14

BJP president J.P. Nadda will take part in Tamil magazine Thuglak’s anniversary event in Chennai on January 14.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to take part in the event.

Mr. Nadda was scheduled to visit Chennai and Puducherry on December 31 and January 1 to review the BJP’s preparations for the Assembly poll but had to put the visit on hold after he contracted COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

When asked if Mr. Nadda is likely to combine his visit and complete his earlier programme, a top State BJP leader said they had not received any official communication on this so far.