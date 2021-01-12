Nadda to participate in BJP’s Pongal event in Chennai

BJP national president J. P. Nadda will take part in the party’s Pongal celebrations, ‘Namma Oor Pongal’ event at Maduravoyal in Chennai on January 14, BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan said.
Mr. Nadda will be in Chennai on January 14 to also take part in Tamil magazine Thuglak’s anniversary event in the evening.
When asked about BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi's statement that the AIADMK will choose the CM candidate in the alliance, Mr. Murugan said his statement was right. To a query as to how the BJP’s stand on the CM candidature had suddenly changed, Mr. Murugan said that was not the case. “The AIADMK themselves decided their CM candidate only recently at their general council meeting. That is what we are saying now,” he said.
Mr. Murugan also claimed that the DMK alliance was not finalised and that nobody knew whether the Congress, Left and other parties were in the alliance. He claimed that even the CM candidate in the DMK alliance was not announced. “Wherever Udhayanidhi Stalin goes, the cadre raise slogans that he is the future Chief Minister...wherever Kanimozhi goes, cadre say she is the future CM,” he said.
