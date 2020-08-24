Nadda slams T.N. administration, DMK

BJP president J.P. Nadda addressing the party’s Tamil Nadu executive committee meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

CHENNAI

24 August 2020 14:41 IST

BJP president says they are sheltering people working against national interest

The administration in Tamil Nadu and the opposition DMK have become a sheltering ground for people who are not working in the interests of the nation, BJP national president J.P. Nadda charged on Monday.

Speaking via video-conferencing during the meeting of the party’s Tamil Nadu executive committee, Mr. Nadda alleged: “The DMK and the administration have become a sheltering ground for people who are not working in the interests of the nation. They are being provided shelter by the administration in Tamil Nadu.”

Mr. Nadda asked the administration and political parties in the State to be on alert to see that divisive forces do not get strengthened in Tamil Nadu. He asked the BJP workers to be on alert and provide a fitting reply to such people, who according to him are working against the interest of the nation.

The BJP president also accused the DMK of “inciting feelings against the national spirit”. He said, “The DMK has always been on the lookout to see to it that in the national mainstream, the assimilation, the formation is always disrupted. They [DMK] have been anti-development by coming out with issues which are not in the interest of the nation,” Mr. Nadda charged.

He also called upon the BJP cadres to explain to the people of Tamil Nadu as to “how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to see to it that the people of Tamil Nadu are brought into the mainstream and contribute to the nation”.

Mr. Nadda said the recent controversy over the YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam issue enlightened the people of Tamil Nadu, who agitated in a peaceful manner.

On the issue of the National Education Policy, he said it would bring in accessibility, affordability and since regional languages were to be the medium of instruction till class 8, it would give opportunities to children from rural backgrounds to have access to education.

The BJP president also called upon the Tamil Nadu cadres to give emphasis to youth, tribal people, Dalits and bring them into the mainstream and into the BJP. He expressed confidence that the party will poll a good vote share in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2021.