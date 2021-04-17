NABARD supports digitisation of SHGs in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai

17 April 2021 01:51 IST

PLP focuses on collectivisation of agricultural produce for improving farmers’ income

With assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the data of around 14,205 Self Help Groups in Tiruvannamalai district have been digitised under the E-Shakti Project, which aims at digitisation of all SHGs.

There are over 20,000 SHGs in Tiruvannamalai district under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (Magalir Thittam).

“NABARD has taken up the initiative of digitising the database of SHGs through the E-Shakti portal. In the coming months, we will be enabling online loan applications and sanctions through E-Shakti,” said V. Sreeram, assistant general manager, NABARD, Tiruvannamalai.

According to a press release, the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the financial year 2021-22 prepared by NABARD has assessed the credit potential of Tiruvannamalai district at ₹6,108.24 crore.

“The PLP for this financial year focuses on collectivisation of agricultural produce for enhancing the farmers’ income,” Mr. Sreeram said.

During the previous financial year, 193 rural infrastructure projects at a cost of ₹42.66 crore were sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). Of this, funds to the tune of ₹8.7 crore have been released. Focus was given to the education sector, wherein RIDF sanction of ₹536.25 lakh was given towards construction of 167 schools.

Under NABARD’s Farm Sector Promotion Fund, the focus will be more on the “honey bee-keeping value chain in Jawadhu Hills”, which is expected to transform the tribal community through additional livelihood prospects of collection of wild honey, bee wax and bee venom.

Grant aid

During the year 2020-2021, the project was sanctioned with a grant assistance of ₹17.12 lakh, of which ₹3.42 lakh was released to NGOs for implementation. Two watershed projects were completed in the district in the previous financial year.

More than 2,900 hectares were treated, resulting in increased green cover and improved groundwater level, generation of more than 50,000 mandays of labour, introduction of horticulture and floriculture, establishment of Farmers’ Producer Company and reverse migration.

Under the Livelihood Enterprises Development Programme, NABARD sanctioned and released ₹4.49 lakh and ₹2.11 lakh respectively for training 150 matured SHG members in West Arni block in turmeric value addition.

More than 250 kg of turmeric powder have been marketed by the members till March 2021.