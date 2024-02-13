NABARD pegs credit plan estimate for Villupuram at over ₹13,000 crore for 2024-25

February 13, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has pegged the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for Villupuram district at ₹13,813.96 crore for the year 2024-25.

The projected credit potential for the priority sectors of the district for 2024-25 is 87.75% more than the previous year’s estimated credit flow potential. It is also 14.30% higher than the current year’s Annual Credit Plan (ACP) target.

The PLP will be the reference for the preparation of the ACP by the Indian Bank, the leading bank of the district, for determining sector-wise lending priorities. District Collector C. Palani released the PLP at a meeting here on Tuesday.

The Collector advised the bankers to strive towards achieving the targets fixed by the lead bank against the ground-level credit potential estimated in the PLP. Apart from agriculture sector investments, loans to MSMEs, education , and housing sectors must be disbursed without any delay.

As the credit plan for the district is a time-bound programme, the quarterly achievement of the ground-level credit could be reviewed at the BLBC and District Consultative Committee to ensure the achievement of the estimated credit potentials, the Collector said.

According to a press release by the NABARD, the credit requirement for crop production activities - likely to be taken up during the next financial year - has been estimated at ₹6,850.37 crore. The estimation of the crop loan has been carried out based on the scale of financing of crops and their prospective area of cultivation next year.

Considering the need for promoting capital formation in agriculture and allied sectors, an overall credit potential of ₹2,670.23 crore has been estimated for term loan towards agriculture. The credit for agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities was estimated at ₹891.69 crore. Thus, a total of ₹10,412.30 crore has been estimated towards agriculture credit.

Keeping in view the government’s priority towards the MSME sector, a credit potential of ₹1,433.50 crore has been estimated to accelerate the growth of MSME sector in the district. The credit potential for other priority sector has been estimated at ₹1,968.16 crore.