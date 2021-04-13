NABARD grant for 133 rural projects in Cuddalore district

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹146.64 crore for the implementation of as many as 133 rural infrastructure projects in Cuddalore district.

In a press release, NABARD District Development Manager Vijay Neehar said that a sum of ₹34.15 crore had been released under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) covering various vital infrastructure projects for development of Cuddalore district such as rural roads and bridges, irrigation, schools and veterinary projects.

According to the release, NABARD has also refinanced ₹348.20 crore to Cuddalore Cooperative Bank and ₹155.25 crore to Tamil Nadu Grama Bank for 2020-21. With NABARD grant support, an integrated watershed management scheme with climate mitigation measures is being implemented in Kotteri, Narumanam, Koltankurichi, Thandakaranakuppam and Shri Adivarahanallur in the district.

In an effort to support small and marginal farmers, NABARD has promoted two Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Kurunjipadi and Virudhachalam in the district with a grant support of ₹16.80 lakh.