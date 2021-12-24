NABARD extends grant for solar technology to produce quality dry fish in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

24 December 2021 16:47 IST

The project is aimed at enhancing the livelihood of fisherwomen in Mudalsalodai village

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has extended a grant of ₹23.29 lakh for a project on production of quality dry fish using portable tunnel baby solar dryer technology in Cuddalore district.

According to a release, the project is implemented by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and is aimed at enhancing the livelihood of fisherwomen in Mudalsalodai village. The project was formally launched by General Manager of NABARD S. Sreepathy Kalkura on Thursday.

Mr. Kalkura said the project is implemented under the ‘My District My Product’ scheme. It will provide end-to-end scientific knowledge, training and demonstration of the solar dryer technology for quality dry fish production. The project is the first of its kind in the country, he said.

Deputy District Manager of NABARD, Vijay Neehar, highlighted the importance of the My District My Product scheme. Dr. S. Velvizhi of MSSRF said the open sun drying technique, which is followed by fisherwomen, impacted the quality of the final products. The solar dryer technology is an alternative to this method and the implementation of this technology with forward and backward linkages will support the fisherwomen in producing quality dry fish. Products from the solar dryer will have added value because of its hygiene and standards, she said.

General Manager of Tamil Nadu State Apex Fisheries Cooperative Federation Renuga and Dean-cum-Director, Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology M. Srinivasan were present.