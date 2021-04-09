NABARD disburses loans worth ₹27,104 crore

The Tamil Nadu Regional Office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) disbursed loans to the tune of ₹27,104 crore in 2020-21, up 87% from ₹14,458 crore in 2019-2020 and touching an all-time high. According to a statement, the bank extended ₹4,042 crore in 2020-21 to the State government and its undertakings for creation of infrastructure.
