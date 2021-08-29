Naatukozhi hatchery in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI

29 August 2021 01:29 IST

Total allocation to set up the unit is ₹9.42 crore: Minister

As there is an increasing demand for naatukozhi (country chicken) meat and eggs, the government will set up an exclusive naatukozhi hatchery unit in Abishekapatti, Tirunelveli, Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan said in the Assembly on Saturday. Replying to a debate on the demand for grants for his Department, he said the total allocation for the unit was ₹9.42 crore.

A conservation centre for Siruvidai chicken breed, at a cost of ₹1.52 crore, will be set up in Madhavaram, Chennai. The breed is known for low-cost maintenance and resistance to many diseases. The Minister announced the construction of a ₹7.99-crore super multi-speciality veterinary hospital for small animals in Nandanam. “The hospital will offer treatment to pet animals on a par with international standards, with modern equipment. It will also keep veterinarians abreast of the latest developments in the treatment of pet animals,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Eighteen green fodder banks will be created to increase the yield of cattle. Under the project, dry lands used for grazing will be scientifically improved for the production of green fodder and saved for distribution. The fund allocation for the project is ₹4.82 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

To create awareness of the deadly rabies, the government will organise camps at a cost of ₹77.36 crore. There will be one camp, every month, in all districts.