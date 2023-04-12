ADVERTISEMENT

‘Naan Mudhalvan’ at polytechnic colleges and industrial training institutes

April 12, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

‘Naan Mudhalvan’ centres will be opened at govt. engineering colleges and Anna University constituent colleges at a cost of ₹21.70 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme will be extended to industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges, Minister for Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said in the Assembly on Tuesday. A sum of ₹15 crore would be allocated for the purpose.

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ modules would be made mandatory in each semester exam at ITIs and polytechnic colleges. All courses would be based on skills and aimed at ensuring employment to students in emerging technologies, he said. Information and digital technologies would form part of the programme.

‘Naan Mudhalvan’, the government’s flagship programme, was launched by the Chief Minister in March 2022 to create an integrated ecosystem for skilling, upskilling and reskilling and mentoring students and youths to optimise the efforts to achieve the government’s aim of creating 10 lakh jobs.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who also handles the portfolios of Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation, said ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ centres would be opened at government engineering colleges and the Anna University constituent colleges at a total cost of ₹21.70 crore. A ‘Naan Mudhalvan Olympiad’ would be organised and ₹1 crore would be allocated for it initially.

