ADVERTISEMENT

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman booked under SC/ST Act

Updated - August 31, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Seeman is accused of singing a a defamatory song, which had the name of a caste, during a campaign ahead of the Vikravandi byelection

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Pattabiram police of the Avadi City Police has registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for singing a “defamatory” song against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M. Karunanidhi. Mr. Seeman allegedly made a derogatory reference to a caste in the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per recommendations by the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to the State government, the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is to be invoked when a person uses the name of the caste in question to refer to another person.

During a campaign ahead of the Vikravandi byelection, Mr. Seeman sang the song with the caste name to allegedly defame the former Chief Minister.

A complaint was also lodged with the State Commission in this regard, following which it ordered the police to register a case against Mr. Seeman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US