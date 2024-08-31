GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman booked under SC/ST Act

Mr. Seeman is accused of singing a a defamatory song, which had the name of a caste, during a campaign ahead of the Vikravandi byelection

Updated - August 31, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman

File photo of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Pattabiram police of the Avadi City Police has registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for singing a “defamatory” song against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M. Karunanidhi. Mr. Seeman allegedly made a derogatory reference to a caste in the song.

As per recommendations by the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to the State government, the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is to be invoked when a person uses the name of the caste in question to refer to another person.

During a campaign ahead of the Vikravandi byelection, Mr. Seeman sang the song with the caste name to allegedly defame the former Chief Minister.

A complaint was also lodged with the State Commission in this regard, following which it ordered the police to register a case against Mr. Seeman.

