Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman booked for threatening migrant workers during Erode (East) bypoll campaign

March 12, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Karungalpalayam police in Erode on Saturday, March 11, 2023 booked Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on charges of delivering a speech intimidating migrant workers from north India. Additional sections of the IPC were invoked against Mr. Seeman in a First Information Report (FIR) registered previously in connection with his speech made during campaign for bypoll in Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Police said during the Erode (East) by-election campaign, on February 13, at Thirunagar colony, the NTK leader allegedly made objectionable remarks about the Arunthathiyar community. Following this, various Dalit outfits protested against Mr. Seeman and lodged complaints against him.

The Karungalpalayam police had on February 22 registered a case under Section 3(1) (r) of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Act 2015 (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of Scheduled Caste), Section 153 B (1) (c) (makes appeal that is likely to cause disharmony or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will between such members and other persons) and Section 505 (1) (c) (with intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), of the IPC.

On Saturday, police said investigation revealed that in the same speech, Mr. Seeman also spoke against migrant workers, threatening to foist cases against them.

All those who used fake videos to incite hate & violence must be dealt with as per the law.



But this doesn't absolve those who're openly calling for violence against #Hindi speaking people in #TN



Why no action against likes of @SeemanOfficial for their vitriolic utterances? pic.twitter.com/vyu2EkjBQu — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 10, 2023

Following this, the police added a few more sections 153(B)(c) (makes or publishes any assertion, counsel, plea, or appeal concerning the obligation of any class of persons by reason of their being members of any religious, racial, language, or regional group, or caste or community, and such assertion, counsel, plea or appeal causes or is likely to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between such members and other persons) and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and are investigating further.