NAAC team visits Annamalai University

A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is on a three-day visit to Annamalai University in Chidambaram for assessing and crediting the university based on its performance. At present, the university has been categorised as Grade A as per its NAAC score.

The seven-member team led by Kanderpa Kumar Deka, former Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, and MSSV, Nagaon, Assam, began its assessment on Monday. The team is likely to wrap up its visit on Wednesday.

They interacted with the University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan on the admission process, performance of students in examinations, research facilities, activities in departments, students and faculty achievements, and research publications. The team also visited all the departments and verified the records.

Mr. Kathiresan also briefed the team on the achievements of the university over the last seven years. It was followed by a presentation of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Directorate of Academic Affairs.