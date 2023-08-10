HamberMenu
NAAC peer team visits Madras University for assessment

August 10, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-member peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council is on a three-day visit to the University of Madras to assess the institution. The team comprised a vice-chancellor from a reputed university and senior professors. 

The team will evaluate the university’s performance in various areas such as teaching, research, infrastructure, governance and social responsibility. The visit is expected to provide the university an opportunity to showcase its strengths and achievements and benchmark itself against national and international standards and best practices.

University Vice-Chancellor C.S. Gowri and a team of faculty and administrative staff were present during the visit. The NAAC team members visited the departments, centres and the sports complex on the five campuses. The university will hold its exit meeting on August 11 and the visiting team is expected to hand over its evaluation report, with detailed analysis of the institution’s performance.  

The university organised various cultural programmes and a tree plantation drive on Thursday.  An official said: “The current inspection is the fourth cycle of NAAC, happening after a seven-year gap. The university is aiming for the highest grade of A++.”

