N. Sankaraiah death | CPI (M) Polit Bureau expresses deep grief

November 15, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed its deep grief at the passing of Comrade N. Sankariah, veteran leader of the CPI (M) and one of the oldest Communist leaders of the country.

Sankaraiah was one of the 32 National Council members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who left the party over ideological differences, which led to the formation of the CPI(M) in 1964. He was a major contributor to the building the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, and he served as the secretary of State committee from 1995 to 2002, a press release from the party said.

Sankaraiah was elected thrice to the Tamil Nadu state Assembly in 1967, 1977 and 1980. He was the leader of the CPI(M) group in the Assembly in 1977 and 1980. He was also involved in the development of the kisan (farmer) movement and became the general secretary and president of the All India Kisan Sabha.

“Sankariah was a powerful speaker who could communicate Communist politics and policies effectively amongst the people. He was a dedicated Marxist who was devoted to the Party and set high standards of integrity and simplicity in public life,” the Polit Bureau said.

In his death, the Communist movement has lost a leader with a glorious record, but his legacy lives on, the statement said.

