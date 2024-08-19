N. Muruganandam is T.N. govt.’s Chief Secretary

Ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s scheduled official visit to the U.S., the Tamil Nadu government on Monday (August 19, 2024) posted senior IAS officer N. Muruganandam as the Chief Secretary, replacing incumbent Shiv Das Meena.

Mr. Meena, who is set to retire in October this year, has already been appointed the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA). Mr. Muruganandam is a 1991 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer.

A G.O. issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department said that a Selection Committee had made some recommendations. Based on them, Mr. Meena was named the TNRERA chairperson.

