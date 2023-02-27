Mystery over hundreds of inmates vanishing from Tamil Nadu ashram

February 27, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hundreds of inmates, who had been admitted to the Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district, were shifted to homes in other States over the years, a police investigation has revealed.

Since many of the inmates were alms-seekers, pavement-dwellers, mentally challenged and destitute, there were not many complaints of their vanishing from the ashram. With little records available, the police are unsure about their fate.

Halideen, a habeas corpus petitioner in the Madras High Court, had sought legal assistance to trace his relative, Zafirullah, 70, who was admitted to the ashram on December 4, 2021, and subsequently shifted to the Home of Hope, run by the New Ark Mission of India in Bengaluru, along with 52 other people.

The Bengaluru home staff claimed that the septuagenarian was among 14 inmates who had escaped. But no complaint was lodged.

The Hindu has reliably learnt that Zafirullah was shifted to Bengaluru on December 6, 2021. Anbu Jothi Ashram founder Jubin Baby had authorised the home to conduct the last rites, in case Zafirullah died during “treatment and care”.

Baby, in his letter to the Bengaluru home, claimed that the shifted inmates were rescued from Tamil Nadu, and most of them were aged above 50. However, police inquiries revealed that only 13 of them were above 50 years of age. There were 17 inmates in the 41-50; 14 in 31-40; and 9 in 21-30 age groups.

At least three persons have turned up at police stations in Villupuram, looking for their loved ones who had been admitted to the ashram, which was recently shut down following allegations of torture, rape and suspicious activities.

Three cases filed against the accused were transferred to the CB-CID. A case relating to the death of G. Jayakumar, elder brother of Congress State general council member G. Krishnamurthy, was transferred to the CB-CID on Monday.

“They say my brother died on November 16, 2022. I did not even know that he was shifted to another home in Tirupathur district. The way inmates are being shifted and vanish from homes...I fear human trafficking is happening to steal their organs. I have doubts over the safety of the inmates shifted to places outside the State,” Mr. Krishnamurthy told The Hindu.

Investigators said the ashram, functioning since 2005, without a licence, sent its inmates to other homes for monetary gain. Baby issued fake police certificates to facilitate their transportation, and authorised recipient homes to conduct the final rites if they died during the course of care or treatment.

While there is no trace of the 15 inmates who allegedly escaped in Bengaluru, the status of many others, who were moved to homes in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala, is under investigation.

No legal sanction

Police officers said the ashram had transferred inmates on the pretext of uniting them with their family members or providing better care. It appeared that many inmates were not in a state of mind to consent to their transfer. There was no record of any inmate being united with his/her family.

“Going by rough estimates based on the statements of the accused arrested in the case and eye-witnesses, and documents seized so far, we suspect that a few hundred people from Tamil Nadu might have been shifted to other States. An analysis of the seized documents and electronic gadgets will throw more light on the modus operandi. There is no legal sanction for this movement of the mentally challenged or destitute people. The police have not given any clearance,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators said the inmates were given illegally procured, restricted drugs soon after admission. The sedatives and other neurological medicines would calm them down so much so that they would hardly respond, and stop resisting.

‘Rescue camp’

E. Radha, director of Aradhana Trust, Hosur, said the ashram had, with a Chennai-based NGO, conducted a ‘rescue camp’ in October 2021. “They came in three buses and picked up alms-seekers, destitutes, mentally challenged and homeless people in and around the town,” she said.

“They even forcefully brought a few flower vendors and others, who were waiting for buses at the bus stand, late at night, to the rescue camp and tonsured them. I sensed something was wrong and objected to their activity. However, they took around 120 people to the ashram. Many poor people came to us and the police, complaining that their family members were missing. There are reasons to suspect that the victims could have been sold to agents involved in the organ trade or bonded labour,” Ms. Radha alleged.