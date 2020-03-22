Tamil Nadu

My video was misunderstood: Rajinikanth

Twitter pulled down two of his tweets and video on Saturday.

A day after Twitter pulled down two of his tweets including a video on the ‘Janata Curfew’ for misrepresenting facts, actor Rajinikanth on Sunday claimed that his statement in the video was not understood properly.

“I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering the Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason,” he said in a tweet.

The actor said that the government’s instructions should be followed until the spread of COVID-19 is brought under control. “We must follow self-isolation as long as recommended by the government and concentrate on defeating the disease. I thank those who understood the underlying message of my video and supported me,” said Mr. Rajinikanth.

