My Twitter account was hacked and manipulated, BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao claims before Madras High Court

March 23, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prashant Umrao, alias Prashant Kumar Umrao, 34, spokesperson of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, has approached the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail in a case booked for promoting enmity between Tamils and North Indians through his social media post. He has claimed his Twitter account was hacked and manipulated.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira took up his advance bail petition for hearing on Tuesday and adjourned it to March 28 for the Tiruppur North police to respond to the petition. The case had been booked against him for having reportedly tweeted on March 2 that 15 Biharis were hung inside a room in Tamil Nadu for speaking Hindi and 12 of them died.

The tweet, in Hindi, also stated that despite such a shocking incident, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was “partying” with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in view of the latter’s birthday on March 1. A resident of Tiruppur had filed a complaint against Mr. Umrao, accusing him of creating tension.

The police booked a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(1)(b) (statements made with the intention of inciting commission of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Claiming he was in no way connected with the alleged offence either impliedly or expressly, the petitioner said the complaint was concocted and false. The petitioner claimed he was a leading political personality associated with the BJP and accused the complainant of attempting to tarnish his image.

“The present case has been foisted due to political vendetta and there are no other reasons for registration of FIR... No untoward incident happened based on his tweets and more fully, he did not do the said tweet. His account was hacked and manipulated by someone and thereafter the said tweet was published in his Twitter [handle],” the petition read.