My party is committed to secular social justice principles: Vijay

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday said that his party was committed to “secular social justice principles”, and described “Dravidam and Tamil nationalism” as two eyes of this land.

Addressing the party’s first public meeting at Vikravandi in Villupuram district, he said the TVK would follow social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, Father of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, and freedom fighters Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal as its ideological mentors.

“A group of people will give political colour to us if we say Periyar is our ideological mentor. We do not subscribe to his atheist principle. We are not against anyone’s belief. Like Anna [former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai] said, our policy is ondre kulam, oruvane devan (one community, one God). But we will take forward Periyar’s principles such as women empowerment, education for all girls, social justice and rationalism. We follow Kamarajar for his secular principles and honesty; Ambedkar for equality; Rani Velunachiyar for her valour; and Anjalai Ammal for her selfless contribution during the freedom struggle. The TVK is the first party to have women leaders as ideological mentors.” He further said, “At any cost, [there will not be] truce or compromise in our political war. But we are not going to take up politics of hatred….Politics is not like cinema, it will be serious. We are ready to face everything.”

Referring to those who criticised him as koothadi (theatre artist), he said actors such as M.G. Ramachandran in Tamil Nadu and N.T. Rama Rao in Andhra Pradesh were also subjected to criticism when they entered politics. But they succeeded, and went on to become towering leaders. “Cinema is not only about dance, songs, fights, comedies and entertainment but also about arts and culture, lifestyle and literature. It played a crucial role in socio-political discourse. The Dravidian movement reached the common man because of cinema.”

Mr. Vijay said he was humiliated for his looks when he entered cinema, and overcame many struggles to reach this level through hard work. He would continue to work hard for the welfare of the people. “I took the political plunge after reading about the successes and failures in electoral politics. I am here, leaving the peak of my cinema career, with faith in the people.”

The conference opened with traditional dance performances, including Mayilattam, Devarattam, and Vallikummi. Mr. Vijay, who arrived around 4 p.m., walked through the ramp and waved at his party cadre gathered at the venue. He paid floral tributes to the photographs of freedom fighters and language martyrs, and hoisted the party flag on a 100-foot pole installed at the entrance of the venue.

The party’s principles, announced by Mr. Vijay, include equality; transcending religion, caste, ethnicity, language, and gender; promotion of egalitarian principles; upholding democratic rights and opposing the misuse of law by the State and the Union; equal rights for all; a secular administration; a two-language formula with English as the link language, and Tamil as the official language; a corruption-free administration in public and private sectors; and a drug-free society.

Some of its action plans include taking steps to bring back education to the State list, abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), amending laws for making Tamil the official language in courts in Tamil Nadu; setting up a branch of the Secretariat in Madurai; and creating a department for protection of women.

