‘My govt. makes only realistic promises’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said his government was only making promises that were feasible and ensuring that they were fulfilled, instead of hoodwinking the voters with assurances that were impossible to implement.

Unveiling a memorial for B. Sivanthi Adityan, former director of the Daily Thanthi Group, which was constructed by the government at a cost of ₹1.34 crore on 60 cents of land at Veerapandianpattinam, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government was delivering more than it had promised.

“While addressing the centenary celebrations of party founder MGR in Thoothukudi on November 22, 2017, I announced 35 development projects for the district. Fifteen of these have been completed and the remaining 20 are about to be completed. We don’t believe in making unrealistic promises, unlike a few, whose fake promises gave them instant victory in the last Parliamentary election,” he said, without naming any individual or political party. “However, the people realised that those promises (made by the others) were fake, and taught them a fitting lesson in the Assembly byelections and the civic polls. They will continue to punish those people in future elections as well,” he said.

He listed 15 development projects that had been implemented in Thoothukudi district at a cost of ₹71.90 crore, and laid the foundation for 47 projects, to be executed at a cost of ₹260.06 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami recalled the contributions of Sivanthi Adityan to journalism, sports, education and philanthropy.

On his way back to Thoothukudi, Mr. Palaniswami visited an orphanage run by Roman Catholic priests at Adaikkalapuram, which houses around 1,000 children, and distributed welfare measures sponsored by Information Minister Kadambur Raju to mark the 72nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.