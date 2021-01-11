My decision final: Rajinikanth

“Please don’t hurt me by holding protest events with the intention of persuading me to change my mind.”

A day after his fans protested in the city demanding that actor Rajinikanth reverse his decision to not enter active politics, Mr. Rajinikanth has said that he was pained at the protest organised by some members of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In a statement, Mr. Rajinikanth said that while he appreciated that organisers had held the event with discipline and dignity, he was also pained at the fact that the event was held against the instructions from the leadership.

“I have already explained the reason why I am unable to enter active politics in a detailed manner. Please don’t hurt me by holding similar events with the intention of persuading me to change my mind,” he said.