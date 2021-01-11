Tamil Nadu

My decision final: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth. File.   | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

A day after his fans protested in the city demanding that actor Rajinikanth reverse his decision to not enter active politics, Mr. Rajinikanth has said that he was pained at the protest organised by some members of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In a statement, Mr. Rajinikanth said that while he appreciated that organisers had held the event with discipline and dignity, he was also pained at the fact that the event was held against the instructions from the leadership.

“I have already explained the reason why I am unable to enter active politics in a detailed manner. Please don’t hurt me by holding similar events with the intention of persuading me to change my mind,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 11:45:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/my-decision-final-rajinikanth/article33547798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY