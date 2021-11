MVI killing: vehicle’s driver surrenders

Two days after a passenger vehicle knocked down a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in Karur district, causing his death, the driver on Wednesday surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul.

The police gave the name of the driver as T. Suresh, 28, of Karur district. Suresh surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul on Wednesday morning. Police teams had seized the vehicle, which knocked down the MVI, after examining footage generated from surveillance cameras.

The MVI, N. Kanakagaraj, was carrying out vehicle checks in Vengakalpatti, when he was killed.