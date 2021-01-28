Tamil NaduHOSUR 28 January 2021 01:34 IST
Muthoot case accused remanded
Updated: 28 January 2021 01:34 IST
25 kg of gold seized from them was handed over to the court
Seven persons arrested in the Muthoot Finance robbery case were remanded in judicial custody here on Wednesday. The accused were brought from Telangana, where they were arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate’s court.
On January 22, the accused had robbed the Muthoot Finance branch office in Hosur of 25,091 gm of gold jewellery, worth ₹7.5 crore, along with ₹96,000 at gunpoint. They had attempted to flee to Madhya Pradesh but were intercepted in Telangana after the Krishnagiri police sounded an alert.
