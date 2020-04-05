Muthialpet declared containment zone after man tests positive for COVID19

All roads leading to Kottakuppam on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Villupuram district from Muthialpet, situated near the inter-State border in Puducherry here, have been sealed as part of the precautionary measures after a person from Kottakuppam tested positive for COVID-19.

An official said that the declaration was made after a team of officials from Puducherry headed by Collector T. Arun visited Muthialpet on Sunday. The containment zone was confined to areas in Muthialpet that fell within a 5km radius of the house of the affected person.

The man had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Delhi and is currently admitted at the isolation ward in the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam. All the four roads leading to Kottakuppam from Muthialpet have been sealed.

“The authorities have asked the residents living in the containment zone in Muthialpet to stay at home for the next 14 days. Surveillance will be stepped up and arrangements will be made to ensure home delivery of various essential items to the residents through traders’ associations from Monday,” the Collector said.