Muted R-day celebrations in T.N. due to pandemic

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on January 22 announced that the Republic Day celebrations this year would be a low-key affair without any cultural events.
“Considering the unusual circumstances prevailing due to the COVID-19, cultural events by school and college students have been avoided this year. Arrangements have been made for officers to visit homes of freedom fighters to honour them, keeping in view their age” an official release stated.
The celebrations will be broadcast through television and radio. “The general public, students, children and the elderly are requested to avoid visiting the premises to view the celebrations so as to avoid crowding and instead follow it on TV or radio,” it said.
The Hindu, had, on January 13, reported that the State government officials were planning on low-key Republic-Day celebrations on the Marina beachfront due to the pandemic.
