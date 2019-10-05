‘MUTA still has a presence in syndicate’

The Madras University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has clarified, in response to the article ‘MUTA loses control over Madras Varsity’ that appeared on The Hindu on September 29, that in the recent elections, one of the members elected to the syndicate had its support.

According to its general secretary C. Murugan, of the 27 members in the syndicate, five members belong to MUTA, and another four members support and represent it too.

Election to the syndicate and senate of the university, held on September 28 for four vacancies in the syndicate and for 10 vacancies in the senate, was only for candidates from among the affiliated college teachers and principals and not for professors employed in the Madras University, he said. Of the four elected last week, one had won with MUTA’s support.

“MUTA, with its substantial elected and nominated members to the syndicate, continues to have a vibrant presence in the varsity’s syndicate,” he added.