Must save Tamil, Tamils, Tamil Nadu from DMK: BJP leader H. Raja

Published - November 07, 2024 12:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
H. Raja. File photo

H. Raja. File photo | Photo Credit: R. Selvamuthukumar

Senior BJP leader and convener of the coordination committee of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit H. Raja on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) said Tamil, Tamils and Tamil Nadu must be saved from the ruling party DMK.

In a social media post, Mr. Raja said when the DMK was in the opposition in the State, it campaigned to develop the Tamil language only to garner votes and capture power. To prevent nationalist thought among the people of Tamil Nadu, the DMK campaigned against Hindi; to prevent Tamils from learning other languages except English, it campaigned for a two-language policy; to get the votes of Muslims in the 2016 Assembly elections, it campaigned to make learning Urdu, a foreign language, compulsory, he alleged.

He claimed that after the DMK came to power, the State anthem was ignored in official functions in which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took part. “The root cause of it was that the members of the DMK were Dravidians and descendants of E.Ve. Ra [Periyar E.V. Ramasamy], who called Tamil a barbarian language, and criticised reciting Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu... First, we have to save Tamil, Tamils, ​​and Tamil Nadu from the DMK,” he said.

