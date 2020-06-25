Muslims help perform the last rites of Hindu man

In a display of communal harmony, six Muslim volunteers of an outfit helped a Hindu family to perform the last rites of an 80-year-old man in a containment zone in Perambai, near Puducherry.
According to A. Ahmad Ali, president of the Puducherry chapter of Popular Front of India (PFI), the man breathed his last on Tuesday.
The family was residing in a containment zone after one of their relatives who had come to their house from Chennai, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam.
None of the neighbours or relatives came forward to arrange for the last rites, Mr. Ali said.
The family members contacted the Health Inspector of Kottakuppam within whose jurisdiction the containment zone falls and sought his help. He, in turn, sought the services of the PFI to perform the last rites.
Mr. Ali said that volunteers arranged for the man’s cremation after getting necessary permission from the authorities without charging anything from the family.
