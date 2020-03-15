Tamil Nadu

Muslim leaders demand Assembly resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR

Top officials at a meeting with representatives of the Federation of T.N. Muslim Political Parties and Organisations. K.V. Srinivasan

Chief Secy. holds meeting with federation

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam met Muslim leaders from the Federation of Tamil Nadu Muslim Political Parties and Organisations to discuss issues pertaining to the National Population Register, the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The Muslim leaders said they had presented four demands to the Chief Secretary, including one for an Assembly resolution against the NPR, NRC and CAA.

Speaking after the meeting, M.H. Jawahirullah, president, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, said: “We reiterated in our petition that the NPR is not needed to provide welfare schemes and that the Census is enough for it. The NPR is useless and was brought in only for the NRC.”

He also said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the Federation of Tamil Nadu Muslim Political Parties and Organisations will wait a few days for the State government’s response, but will continue the agitations against CAA, NPR and NRC. But necessary precautions against COVID-19 would be taken, he added.

