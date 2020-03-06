Muslim delegation calls on Kamal

CHENNAI

MNM leader praised for steadfastly opposing CAA

Representatives of various Muslim associations met actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan at the party office on Thursday.

They thanked Mr. Haasan and his party for getting a case registered against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and appreciated the actor-turned-politician for steadfastly opposing the controversial citizenship law.

Acting on the instructions of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, members of the Malabar Muslim Association from Chennai also joined the delegation which met the actor.

Mr. Haasan told the delegation that he would continue to lend his support towards maintaining the unity and sovereignty of the country. While the protests against the citizenship law should be focused and strong, Mr. Haasan said everyone should remain vigilant and ensure that no space is created for violence.

Members of the delegation expressed their support for Mr. Haasan’s views and said they would cooperate with the actor and his party.