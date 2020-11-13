Musicians to pay tribute to T.N. Krishnan this Sunday

CHENNAI

13 November 2020 03:07 IST

SPIC MACAY’s ‘Krishnanjali’ will be streamed live

Leading Carnatic and Hindustani musicians will come together from 9 p.m. on Sunday to pay their tributes to violin maestro T.N. Krishnan, who passed away recently.

SPIC MACAY’s ‘Krishnanjali’, which will be streamed live on its YouTube channel, will feature performances by renowned musicians, including mridangam exponent Umayalpuram Sivaraman, Carnatic vocalists S. Sowmya and T.M. Krishna, Bharatanatyam guru Padma Subrahmanyam, Hindustani vocalists Ajoy Chakraborty and Shruti Sadolikar, and violinist Kala Ramnath.

The maestro’s children, Sriram Krishnan and Viji Krishnan, will also be paying their tributes.

Advertising

Advertising

Renowned sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Hindustani violinist N. Rajam and Bharatanatyam danseuse and actor Vyjayanthimala Bali will share their experiences.

Apart from notable names from the music fraternity, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami; chairman of Kasturi & Sons, the holding company of The Hindu Group, N. Ravi; member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Sachchidanand Joshi; and SPIC MACAY founder Kiran Seth, will also be addressing the viewers.

While his role in the development of Indian classical music is unparalleled, his involvement in SPIC MACAY has also been exemplary, said Mr. Seth, who fondly remembered T.N. Krishnan as one of the few greatest artists who would not perform for money or fame, but for the journey within.

He was associated with the movement for four decades.

Through the concert, SPIC MACAY will pay homage to the beloved music legend and his priceless contribution to Indian classical music. The concert will end with a rendition of T.N. Krishnan’s Raga Sindhu Bhairavi , said a press release.