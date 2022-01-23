Musicians, spiritual orator honoured

Tiruvarur Bakthavathsalam, Sudha Seshayyan among winners

Mridangam exponent Tiruvarur Bakthavathsalam, spiritual orator Sudha Seshayyan and Nadhaswaram artistes Kasi and Babu were awarded the Sastra Satsangh’s Sangita Vachaspati Award. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, according to a press release.

These nominations were received in December 2021 and musician Vijay Siva formally announced the awards. “Accepting the awards, all the three award-winners expressed their satisfaction on being presented with the award on the 175th aradhana day of Saint Tyagaraja,” the release said.

Album released

Sastra Satsangh released an album Grace of Rays, a musical Aditya Hridayam with renowned artistes.

This album will be available at the Sastra Satsangh YouTube channel and its website.