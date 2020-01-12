Music is at the core of Indian culture, says Vice-President

Music is the core of Indian culture and heritage, said Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Delivering the inaugural address of the 173rd annual Thyagaraja Aradhana at Thiruvaiyaru near here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said art united hearts and music was one among those elements in Indian culture that had great potential to unite people, to help connect and understand each other. Music in its pure form led to spiritual nourishment of the soul, he added.

‘Tallest figure’

Praising saint composer Thyagaraja as the tallest figure in the world of music, Mr. Naidu said his contribution to the enrichment of Indian cultural heritage could not be quantified.

His compositions cherished over centuries would continue to be treasured by the young and the old for all time to come. Pointing out that share and care was the core of Indian philosophy, Mr.Venkaiah Naidu called upon the people to practice, promote and imbibe this philosophy in children.

Being one of the most ancient civilisations of the world, Indian culture was often described as an amalgamation of several cultures and influenced by a history that was several millennia old, he said. Commending the contributions and dedication of the Moopanar family in organising the aradhana festival, the Vice-President expressed confidence that the annual event would reach greater heights in the years to come.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha president G.K. Vasan, secretaries Arithuvaramangalam A.K. Planivel and V. Rajarao were present.