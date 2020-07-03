Music, healthy food for COVID-19 patients in Tirupathur

Instrumental music from the movie ‘Bombay’ plays in the COVID-19 ward at Tirupathur Taluk Hospital, as patients dig into tasty lunch.

In a bid to ease fatigue and mental stress for patients and medical staff, the Tirupathur district collector M.P. Sivanarul has introduced music in the ward on a trial basis.

The taluk hospital is a 240-bed facility with over 25 doctors including Siddha and Homeopathy practitioners. There are 80 COVID-19 cases as on date in the ward.

“The cases started increasing in the district from June 20. Till about a week ago, the patients used to be bored and this in itself increased their stress levels,” said K.T. Sivakumar, district-level COVID-19 nodal officer.

For the past week, instrumental music of different composers from different movies is played throughout the day. “Many patients have said that it has a soothing effect. There is a good response. Even the medical staff do not have any stress now,” he added.

A middle-aged patient admitted in the ward said that the music has been helpful in relieving tension. “Our focus is towards the music, and we get are able to sleep better too,” he said.

Besides, the patients are also given a special menu apart from the regular one given by the government. “The patients are given egg daily and chicken twice a week. We also give them herbal tea and juices,” added Dr. Sivakumar.

He said that apart from COVID-19 cases, 18 patients undergo dialysis daily and 500 delivery cases are attended to every month.