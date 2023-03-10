ADVERTISEMENT

Music composer GV Prakash prefers appeal before Madras HC in GST case

March 10, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Division Bench orders notice to the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence

The Hindu Bureau

Music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence on a writ appeal preferred by music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar against a single judge’s refusal to quash a show cause notice issued to him for the charge of not having remitted service tax in full by suppressing various receipts between 2013 and 2017.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq directed the appellant’s counsel Joseph Prabakar to serve the papers on the counsel for GST Intelligence and agreed to hear the appeal after two weeks. On February 2, the single judge had dismissed a writ petition filed by Mr. Kumar along with similar writ petitions filed by two other music composers A.R. Rahman and C.R. Santhosh Narayanan.

While the judge had permitted Mr. Rahman and Mr. Narayanan to file statutory appeals against the tax demand raised by the GST authorities, Mr. Kumar alone was granted liberty to file his reply to the officials since he had approached the court at the premature stage of issuance of show cause notice itself. The judge had granted four weeks’ time to file the reply and proceed further in accordance with law.

