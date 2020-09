CHENNAI

02 September 2020 00:23 IST

The Government Music College has invited applications online for its degree and diploma for 2020-2021. September 7 is the last date to apply.

A stipend of ₹500 will be paid. A free bus pass and hostel facilities for women, are available. Those who have passed Class 10 and 12 are eligible. For details, visit www. tamilnaduartandculure @tn.gov.in

