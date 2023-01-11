ADVERTISEMENT

Museum in Keeladi to be inaugurated soon, says Chief Minister

January 11, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday that the museum to showcase the artefacts unearthed in Keeladi would be inaugurated soon.

During his speech at the Pongal celebrations in his Kolathur Assembly constituency, Mr. Stalin said quite a few events had been lined up this month.

The International Book Fair and Pongal for Equality are to be inaugurated soon. An art festival for students is to be inaugurated on January 12. ‘Chennai Sangamam — Namma Oor Thiruvizha’ is to be inaugurated on January 13, he added.

Jallikattu preparations

Arrangements were being made to conduct jallikattu.

Aa series of orations by speakers under the ‘Maaperum Tamil Kanavu’ is to be inaugurated, he said.

A festival of Tamil diaspora will be held on January 11 and Tamil scholars are to be honoured on Thiruvalluvar Day, he said.

