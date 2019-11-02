Museum for Keeladi artefacts will be set up in Sivaganga: CM

The Tamil Nadu government will set up a museum at Konthagai village in Sivaganga district to display the artefacts found at Keeladi, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations on Friday, Mr. Palaniswami said, “A world-class museum will be set up at Konthagai village in Sivaganga district to display the artefacts unearthed at Keeladi at a cost of ₹12.21 crore.”

The Chief Minister said the museum would inform people about the antiquity of Tamil civilisation.

He presented a towel and a plaque to recognise the contributions of those who defended the borders of the State and contributed to the development of the language.

Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture minister Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan later told The Hindu that the plaque did not have the names of those who were being recognised since they were not sure about who would make it to the event till the last minute.

But he assured that all those honoured would be recognised with something of value and an Assistant Director of the department would be deputed to ensure it.

He said work was on to publish 10,000 unique words in Tamil for various terms from 63 master disciplines, such as engineering and medicine.