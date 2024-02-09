Murugan’s life is in danger, says his wife Nalini

February 09, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nalini, wife of Sriharan alias Murugan, has petitioned to the Tamil Nadu government stating that her husband’s life is in danger.

Murugan, a Sri Lankan national lodged in the Special Camp, Tiruchi, commenced a fast in support of various demands. On the 12th day of his fast on Friday, Nalini said Murugan was unconscious and there was a danger to his life at any moment since no medical treatment was being given.

In a petition sent to the Home Secretary and other officials, she said the living conditions in the Special Camp was worse than the Vellore central prison where Murugan and other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case served several years of life sentence before they were granted premature release by the Supreme Court.

Advocate P. Pugazhendi alleged that Murugan was being subjected to solitary confinement and not allowed to meet other inmates. The State government was not agreeing to his demand that he be taken to the office of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai to apply for a temporary passport.

